    Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions [Image 4 of 7]

    Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two munitions systems specialists assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare an inert BDU 54 bomb at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. Approximately 200 Airmen are operating out of RAF Fairford to conduct Bomber Task Force Europe missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 04:48
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    B-1B Lancer
    EUCOM
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Bomber Task Force Europe

