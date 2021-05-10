A munitions systems specialist, left, and a B-1B Lancer weapons system officer, both assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, guide a forklift operator handling an inert GBU 31 version 1 bomb at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. The munition weighs approximately 1000 lbs. and is used for weapons training and familiarization during B-1 training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6880478
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-TK640-1188
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT