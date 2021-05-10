Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions

A munitions systems specialist, left, and a B-1B Lancer weapons system officer, both assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, guide a forklift operator handling an inert GBU 31 version 1 bomb at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. The munition weighs approximately 1000 lbs. and is used for weapons training and familiarization during B-1 training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

