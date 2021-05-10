A munitions system specialist assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, left, shows a 9th EBS B-1B Lancer weapons system officer an inert GBU 54 bomb at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. Munitions systems specialists equip the B-1 with a variety of live and inert munitions to support a range of dynamic training missions and build an aircrew’s operational proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6880470
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-TK640-1061
|Resolution:
|5463x3635
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
