    Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions [Image 2 of 7]

    Built different; 9th EBS Ammo constructs BTF munitions

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A munitions system specialist assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, left, shows a 9th EBS B-1B Lancer weapons system officer an inert GBU 54 bomb at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2021. Munitions systems specialists equip the B-1 with a variety of live and inert munitions to support a range of dynamic training missions and build an aircrew’s operational proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

