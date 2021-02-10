Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 8 of 8]

    9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer pilot assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron transports Bomber Task Force Europe cargo at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 2, 2021. BTF deployments provide aircrew with theater familiarization and enhances operational proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

