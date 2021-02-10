9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

A B-1B Lancer pilot assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron transports Bomber Task Force Europe cargo at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 2, 2021. BTF deployments provide aircrew with theater familiarization and enhances operational proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
