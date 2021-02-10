9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

Tech. Sgt. Michael Edwards, 48th Logistic Readiness Squadron air terminal function section chief, left, and Staff Sgt. Ronell Rosa, 48th LRS air transportation specialist, prepare to off-load cargo from a Boeing 747 at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 2, 2021. Airmen from the Edwards, Rosa and several other 48th LRS Airmen supported the Bomber Task Force Europe deployment by off-loading 129.7 short tons of essential cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

