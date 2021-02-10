9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

Tech. Sgt. Michael Edwards, 48th Logistic Readiness Squadron air terminal function section chief, helps line up a K-loader cargo vehicle to the cargo bay of a Boeing 747 at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 2, 2021. The K-loader cargo vehicle can hold over 40,000 lbs. of cargo and three pallets at a time while raising high enough to reach the cargo bay of nearly any cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

