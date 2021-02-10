Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 5 of 8]

    9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Michael Edwards, 48th Logistic Readiness Squadron air terminal function section chief, helps line up a K-loader cargo vehicle to the cargo bay of a Boeing 747 at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 2, 2021. The K-loader cargo vehicle can hold over 40,000 lbs. of cargo and three pallets at a time while raising high enough to reach the cargo bay of nearly any cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

