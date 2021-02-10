Senior Airman Carine Martin, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, unhooks cargo straps on a pallet containing Bomber Task Force Europe cargo at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 2, 2021. Approximately 129.7 short tons of cargo was transported to RAF Fairford, United Kingdom to ensure success throughout a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6878433
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-TK640-1287
|Resolution:
|5503x3661
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
