Tech. Sgt. Michael Edwards, 48th Logistic Readiness Squadron air terminal function section chief, signals the driver of a K-loader cargo vehicle at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 2, 2021. During Bomber Task Force Europe deployments, Airmen, aircraft and cargo to deploy and operate out of an unfamiliar location to enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 14:21 Photo ID: 6878422 VIRIN: 211002-F-TK640-1100 Resolution: 5909x3932 Size: 5.1 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.