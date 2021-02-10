An Airman assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron transports a cargo pallet on the flightline at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 2, 2021. Approximately 129.7 short tons of cargo, 200 Airman and four B-1B Lancer’s arrived at RAF Fairford to support a BTF Europe deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6878428
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-TK640-1233
|Resolution:
|5924x3942
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT