Staff Sgt. Ronell Rosa, 48th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, reverses a K-loader cargo vehicle at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 2, 2021. Airman from two Major Commands deployed in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe Deployment. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:20
|Photo ID:
|6878413
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-TK640-1027
|Resolution:
|5773x3841
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th EBS receives mission support cargo at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT