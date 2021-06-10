Hurricane Ida: ROE Collection Tangipahoa Parish

Betty Bailey, a resident impacted by Hurricane Ida joined U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins team members in a group photo after receiving information about the Blue Roof program Oct. 6, at the Blue Roof program sign-up site located at the Hammond Public Library, Hammond, Louisiana. Bailey thanked the team for their assistance providing program sign-up information. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

