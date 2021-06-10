Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: ROE Collection Tangipahoa Parish [Image 9 of 11]

    Hurricane Ida: ROE Collection Tangipahoa Parish

    HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Betty Bailey, a resident impacted by Hurricane Ida joined U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins team members in a group photo after receiving information about the Blue Roof program Oct. 6, at the Blue Roof program sign-up site located at the Hammond Public Library, Hammond, Louisiana. Bailey thanked the team for their assistance providing program sign-up information. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    This work, Hurricane Ida: ROE Collection Tangipahoa Parish [Image 11 of 11], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

