Hurricane Ida: ROE Collection Tangipahoa Parish

Betty Bailey, a resident impacted by Hurricane Ida joined U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins team members in a group photo after receiving information about the Blue Roof program Oct. 6, at the Blue Roof program sign-up site located at the Hammond Public Library, Hammond, Louisiana. Bailey thanked the team for their assistance providing program sign-up information. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 00:36
|Photo ID:
|6876665
|VIRIN:
|211006-A-AB280-1031
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|HAMMOND, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
