The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. Right of Entry (ROE) collection sites are now open where eligible residents can apply for the program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. As part of that mission, USACE has deployed a Mobile Communications Vehicle (MCVs) Oct. 5, to the New Sarpey, Louisiana. The MCV provides mobile communications and operations workspace to support emergency response missions. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 00:36 Photo ID: 6876659 VIRIN: 211005-A-AB280-1009 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.23 MB Location: NEW SARPEY, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ida: ROE MCV New Sarpey, Louisiana [Image 11 of 11], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.