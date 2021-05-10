Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida: ROE MCV [Image 2 of 11]

    Hurricane Ida: ROE MCV

    NEW SARPEY, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. Right of Entry (ROE) collection sites are now open where eligible residents can apply for the program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. As part of that mission, USACE has deployed a Mobile Communications Vehicle (MCVs) Oct. 5, to the New Sarpey, Louisiana. The MCV provides mobile communications and operations workspace to support emergency response missions. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 00:36
    Photo ID: 6876658
    VIRIN: 211005-A-AB280-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: NEW SARPEY, LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: ROE MCV [Image 11 of 11], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    IDA
    Blue Roof

