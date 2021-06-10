Hurricane Ida: ROE Collection Tangipahoa Parish

Alex Do, a real estate specialist with the Detriot District assist a resident with the completion of her Blue Roof sign up Oct. 6, at the Mobile Command Vehicle located at the Alan Artery building in New Sarpey, Louisiana. The MCV is being used as a Right of Entry (ROE) collection site for the Hurricane Ida Blue Roof program. USACE is supporting the state of Louisiana under a FEMA mission assignment to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. The MCV provides mobile communications and operations workspace to support emergency response missions. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

