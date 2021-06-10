Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: ROE Collection Tangipahoa Parish [Image 6 of 11]

    Hurricane Ida: ROE Collection Tangipahoa Parish

    NEW SARPEY, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Michael Barrett, a maintenance technician, with the Louisville District assist a resident with the completion of his Blue Roof sign up Oct. 6, at the Mobile Command Vehicle located at the Alan Artery building in New Sarpey, Louisiana. The MCV is being used as a Right of Entry (ROE) collection site for the Hurricane Ida Blue Roof program. USACE is supporting the state of Louisiana under a FEMA mission assignment to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. The MCV provides mobile communications and operations workspace to support emergency response missions. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    This work, Hurricane Ida: ROE Collection Tangipahoa Parish [Image 11 of 11], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    IDA
    Blue Roof

