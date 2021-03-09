Tech. Sgt. Brandon Harmon, 909th Air Refueling Squadron flight chief of B flight, observes Airman 1st Class Deull Arnold, 909th ARS boom operator apprentice, review pre-flight procedures at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2021. This refueling flight was an opportunity for Harmon to gain pre-certification experience as a boom operator instructor and for Arnold to earn his qualifications as a boom operator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 19:18 Photo ID: 6874534 VIRIN: 210909-F-ZJ963-1177 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 23.57 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.