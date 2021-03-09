Boom operator training: refueling experts

Airman 1st Class Deull Arnold, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator apprentice, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle over the Pacific Ocean while Master Sgt. Michael Weidman, 909th ARS flight chief of D flight, supervises Sept. 3, 2021. Extensive training and supervised experience is required before boom operators are qualified to complete aerial refueling by themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP