Airman 1st Class Deull Arnold, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator apprentice, reviews a pre-flight checklist at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2021. Using a specialized boom attached to the back of a KC-135 Stratotanker, boom operators are experts in safely transferring thousands of gallons of fuel to another aircraft in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 19:18
|Photo ID:
|6874526
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-ZJ963-1146
|Resolution:
|6243x4668
|Size:
|13.49 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS
