Airman 1st Class Deull Arnold, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator apprentice, reviews a pre-flight checklist at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2021. Using a specialized boom attached to the back of a KC-135 Stratotanker, boom operators are experts in safely transferring thousands of gallons of fuel to another aircraft in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 19:18 Photo ID: 6874526 VIRIN: 210909-F-ZJ963-1146 Resolution: 6243x4668 Size: 13.49 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.