A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle disconnects after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 3, 2021. The 909th ARS plays a vital role in promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific by providing air refueling so Kadena Air Base can deliver airpower any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 19:17 Photo ID: 6874525 VIRIN: 210909-F-ZJ963-1460 Resolution: 3267x4578 Size: 6.93 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.