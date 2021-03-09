A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle disconnects after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 3, 2021. The 909th ARS plays a vital role in promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific by providing air refueling so Kadena Air Base can deliver airpower any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6874525
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-ZJ963-1460
|Resolution:
|3267x4578
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT