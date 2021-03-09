Boom operator training: refueling experts

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Harmon, 909th Air Refueling Squadron flight chief of B flight, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 3, 2021. Boom operators have a unique job as one of the few enlisted crew positions to fly an aerodynamic surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

