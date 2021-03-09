Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 6 of 8]

    Boom operator training: refueling experts

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Brandon Harmon, 909th Air Refueling Squadron flight chief of B flight, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 3, 2021. Boom operators have a unique job as one of the few enlisted crew positions to fly an aerodynamic surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 19:18
    Photo ID: 6874532
    VIRIN: 210909-F-ZJ963-1421
    Resolution: 4417x5504
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boom operator training: refueling experts
    Boom operator training: refueling experts
    Boom operator training: refueling experts
    Boom operator training: refueling experts
    Boom operator training: refueling experts
    Boom operator training: refueling experts
    Boom operator training: refueling experts
    Boom operator training: refueling experts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    refueling
    aerial refueling
    air-to-air refueling
    boom operator
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    F-15C Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT