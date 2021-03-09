Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 1 of 8]

    Boom operator training: refueling experts

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew members from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron brief each other in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2021. Pre-flight briefings cover topics related to the safety of the aircrew and the success of the mission, ensuring operations run smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6874523
    VIRIN: 210909-F-ZJ963-1035
    Resolution: 6624x4049
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    refueling
    aerial refueling
    air-to-air refueling
    boom operator
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    F-15C Eagle

