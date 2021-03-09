Boom operator training: refueling experts

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Harmon, 909th Air Refueling Squadron flight chief of B flight, supervises aerial refueling over the Pacific Ocean Sept. 3, 2021. Becoming a boom operator instructor requires at least 700 hours of experience as a boom operator, as well as additional training and certifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

