Tech. Sgt. Brandon Harmon, 909th Air Refueling Squadron flight chief of B flight, supervises aerial refueling over the Pacific Ocean Sept. 3, 2021. Becoming a boom operator instructor requires at least 700 hours of experience as a boom operator, as well as additional training and certifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 19:18
|Photo ID:
|6874530
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-ZJ963-1491
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|11.18 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Boom operator training: refueling experts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
