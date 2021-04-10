Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Manny Mondays [Image 9 of 9]

    Manny Mondays

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) mascot, attends a class with the recruits of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion at MCRD, Oct. 4, 2021. Recruits different classes throughout recruit training to educate recruits on the customs, curtsies, and Marine Corps history. Manny led by example and attended the class alongside recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6873646
    VIRIN: 211004-M-CI314-1192
    Resolution: 4306x2871
    Size: 948.79 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Mondays [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT