U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) mascot, oversees recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion while they marched in formation at MCRD, Oct. 4, 2021. Recruits marched everywhere they went throughout recruit training to ensure they moved as a cohesive unit. Manny ensured recruits were executing their drill movements correctly and marching in step. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 10:32
|Photo ID:
|6873645
|VIRIN:
|211004-M-CI314-1164
|Resolution:
|4474x2983
|Size:
|872.98 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Manny Mondays [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
