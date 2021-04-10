Manny Mondays

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) mascot, oversees recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion while they marched in formation at MCRD, Oct. 4, 2021. Recruits marched everywhere they went throughout recruit training to ensure they moved as a cohesive unit. Manny ensured recruits were executing their drill movements correctly and marching in step. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

