    Manny Mondays [Image 4 of 9]

    Manny Mondays

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Donald E. Privett Jr, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, executes a crunch during a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 4, 2021. Privett was recruited out of Houston, Texas with Recruiting Station Houston, Texas. Lance Cpl. Manny stood watch to ensure recruits were correctly and safely conducting their exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6873635
    VIRIN: 211004-M-CI314-1105
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 308.36 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Mondays [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

