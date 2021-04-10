Manny Mondays

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Mario A. Lopez, a recruit with Delta Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his weekly haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 4, 2021. Lopez was recruited out of San Antonio, Texas with Recruiting Substation Ingram, in San Antonio, Texas. Lance Cpl. Manny made sure every recruit received a haircut before returning to their platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

