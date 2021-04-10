Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Manny Mondays [Image 6 of 9]

    Manny Mondays

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Mario A. Lopez, a recruit with Delta Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his weekly haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 4, 2021. Lopez was recruited out of San Antonio, Texas with Recruiting Substation Ingram, in San Antonio, Texas. Lance Cpl. Manny made sure every recruit received a haircut before returning to their platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6873640
    VIRIN: 211004-M-CI314-1148
    Resolution: 4976x3317
    Size: 630.51 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Mondays [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT