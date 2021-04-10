Manny Mondays

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) mascot, oversees recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion while they conduct the confidence course at MCRD, Oct. 4, 2021. Manny toured the depot ensuring that training was conducted as usual, and to keep an eye in the training companies. The confidence course challenged recruits to face their fears and push them forward in training in order to graduate. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

