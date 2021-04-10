Manny Mondays

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) mascot, attends a class with the recruits of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion at MCRD, Oct. 4, 2021. Recruits different classes throughout recruit training to educate recruits on the customs, curtsies, and Marine Corps history. Manny led by example and attended the class alongside recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
