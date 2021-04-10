U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) mascot, oversees recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion while they sand in a line at MCRD, Oct. 4, 2021. Manny assisted the drill instructors in watching over recruits. Recruits were waiting outside the recruit barber shop to receive their weekly haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 10:32
|Photo ID:
|6873637
|VIRIN:
|211004-M-CI314-1112
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|490.99 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Manny Mondays [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS
