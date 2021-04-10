Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Manny Mondays [Image 5 of 9]

    Manny Mondays

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) mascot, oversees recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion while they sand in a line at MCRD, Oct. 4, 2021. Manny assisted the drill instructors in watching over recruits. Recruits were waiting outside the recruit barber shop to receive their weekly haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6873637
    VIRIN: 211004-M-CI314-1112
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 490.99 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Mondays [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays
    Manny Mondays

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT