U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jack Hall, American Forces Network-Pacific broadcast producer, records U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah, AFN-Pacific mass communication specialist, in front of a blue background at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The blue background is edited out and replaced with a virtual set in during the Pacific Newsbreak post-production editing process. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 20:43
|Photo ID:
|6872529
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-YU621-0007
|Resolution:
|6382x4255
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
