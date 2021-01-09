U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jack Hall, American Forces Network-Pacific broadcast producer, records U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah, AFN-Pacific mass communication specialist, in front of a blue background at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The blue background is edited out and replaced with a virtual set in during the Pacific Newsbreak post-production editing process. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:43 Photo ID: 6872529 VIRIN: 210901-F-YU621-0007 Resolution: 6382x4255 Size: 2.41 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.