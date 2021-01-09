Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 7 of 7]

    Pacific Newsbreak Production

    JAPAN

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jack Hall, American Forces Network-Pacific broadcast producer, records U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah, AFN-Pacific mass communication specialist, in front of a blue background at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The blue background is edited out and replaced with a virtual set in during the Pacific Newsbreak post-production editing process. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:43
    VIRIN: 210901-F-YU621-0007
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Joint Operations
    Video Production
    USINDOPACOM

