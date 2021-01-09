Pacific Newsbreak Production

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Belen Saldana, American Forces Network-Pacific mass communication specialist, adjusts the studio camera white balance remotely using the TriCaster production system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The TriCaster can be used to adjust studio camera settings and microphone sensitivity remotely. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

