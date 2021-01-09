U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Belen Saldana, American Forces Network-Pacific mass communication specialist, prepares a TriCaster production system for a Pacific Newsbreak recording at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The TriCaster is a live production system that receives video and audio feed from the studio allowing the production to be monitored and adjusted remotely during recording. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6872522
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-YU621-0001
|Resolution:
|7052x3963
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
