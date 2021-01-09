U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Belen Saldana, American Forces Network-Pacific mass communication specialist, prepares a TriCaster production system for a Pacific Newsbreak recording at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The TriCaster is a live production system that receives video and audio feed from the studio allowing the production to be monitored and adjusted remotely during recording. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:42 Photo ID: 6872522 VIRIN: 210901-F-YU621-0001 Resolution: 7052x3963 Size: 2.75 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.