Pacific Newsbreak Production

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah, American Forces Network-Pacific mass communication specialist, stands in place in preparation for a Pacific Newsbreak recording at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. Recording can only take place once the sound, lighting, and video composition have been adjusted to ensure the best quality video. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021