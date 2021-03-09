Pacific Newsbreak Production

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah, American Forces Network-Pacific mass communication specialist, attaches a microphone to his collar for a studio recording at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The Pacific Newsbreak audio must be clear and concise to air on the American Forces Network to ensure the message can be heard upon the first viewing. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

