Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 5 of 7]

    Pacific Newsbreak Production

    JAPAN

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah, American Forces Network-Pacific mass communication specialist, attaches a microphone to his collar for a studio recording at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The Pacific Newsbreak audio must be clear and concise to air on the American Forces Network to ensure the message can be heard upon the first viewing. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:43
    Photo ID: 6872527
    VIRIN: 210901-F-YU621-0005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Newsbreak Production
    Pacific Newsbreak Production
    Pacific Newsbreak Production
    Pacific Newsbreak Production
    Pacific Newsbreak Production
    Pacific Newsbreak Production
    Pacific Newsbreak Production

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Joint Operations
    Video Production
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT