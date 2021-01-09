Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 2 of 7]

    Pacific Newsbreak Production

    JAPAN

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jack Hall, American Forces Network-Pacific broadcast producer, adjusts the framing of a studio camera at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. Proper video composition ensures the reporter will be seen clearly in the finished Pacific Newsbreak. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Joint Operations
    Video Production
    USINDOPACOM

