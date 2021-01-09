Pacific Newsbreak Production

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jack Hall, American Forces Network-Pacific broadcast producer, adjusts the height and direction of a light stand to effectively light a subject at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The background must be evenly lit in order to key out and replace the background during the Pacific Newsbreak post-production editing process. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

