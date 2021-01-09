U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jack Hall, American Forces Network-Pacific broadcast producer, adjusts the height and direction of a light stand to effectively light a subject at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. The background must be evenly lit in order to key out and replace the background during the Pacific Newsbreak post-production editing process. The Pacific Newsbreak is just one product AFN Pacific uses to distribute command information and news across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 20:43
|Photo ID:
|6872525
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-YU621-0003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak Production [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
