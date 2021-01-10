Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida: Assumption Parish [Image 12 of 12]

    Hurricane Ida: Assumption Parish

    NAPOLEONVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. Right of Entry (ROE) collection sites are now open in Assumption Parish where eligible residents can apply for the program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Assumption Parish [Image 12 of 12], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    IDA
    Blue Roof

