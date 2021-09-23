Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof installation [Image 8 of 12]

    Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof installation

    MATHEWS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Mathews, Louisiana on Sept. 23. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 02:21
    Photo ID: 6869660
    VIRIN: 210923-A-AB280-3062
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: MATHEWS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof installation [Image 12 of 12], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    IDA
    Blue Roof

