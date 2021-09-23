Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof installation

Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Mathews, Louisiana on Sept. 23. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

