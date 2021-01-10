Hurricane Ida: Assumption Parish

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. Right of Entry (ROE) collection sites are now open in Assumption Parish where eligible residents can apply for the program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

