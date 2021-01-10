Hurricane Ida: Assumption Parish

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is closely coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), other federal partners, and state and local agencies in response to Hurricane Ida. New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren and members of his Hurricane Ida response team met with emergency management officials and FEMA to discuss the response efforts to Hurricane Ida Oct. 1, in Assumption Parish, Louisiana.

(From left to right) New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren; Steve Dunbar, USACE National Local Government Liaison; Quin Romay, Operations manager, FEMA; John Boudreaux, director Office of Emergency Preparedness, Assumption Parish, Louisiana; Anne Blanchard, Special Assistant to the Director; Jeff Naquin, Ward 2 Juror, Assumption Parish Police Jury; Lincoln Gayagas, USACE National Local Government Liaison; Damon Mitchel, FEMA DSA crew lead; Cpt. Romeo Tchetucha, RSO Officer in Charge (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

