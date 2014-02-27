A half-scale model of a P-40B Warhawk is displayed outside of the 15th Wing Headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. This aircraft was flown during the attack on Pearl Harbor by U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. George S. Welch, who received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions on Dec. 7, 1941. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2014
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 21:54
|Photo ID:
|6869530
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-JA727-0097
|Resolution:
|6758x4306
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New heritage statics "lands" at 15th Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT