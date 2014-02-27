Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New heritage statics "lands" at 15th Wing [Image 6 of 8]

    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A half-scale model of a P-40B Warhawk is displayed outside of the 15th Wing Headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. This aircraft was flown during the attack on Pearl Harbor by U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. George S. Welch, who received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions on Dec. 7, 1941. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2014
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 21:54
    Photo ID: 6869530
    VIRIN: 210928-F-JA727-0097
    Resolution: 6758x4306
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New heritage statics "lands" at 15th Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;land&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;land&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;land&quot; at 15th Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    heritage
    Hickam
    aircraft
    15th Wing
    P-40B
    P-36A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT