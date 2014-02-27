A half-scale model of a P-40B Warhawk is displayed outside of the 15th Wing Headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. This aircraft was flown during the attack on Pearl Harbor by U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. George S. Welch, who received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions on Dec. 7, 1941. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 02.27.2014 Date Posted: 10.01.2021