    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New heritage statics "land" at 15th Wing [Image 2 of 8]

    New heritage statics &quot;land&quot; at 15th Wing

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Michael Depue, 15th Maintenance Squadron maintenance flight chief, operates a 10K forklift to lift a crate from a shipment vehicle at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2021. The containers held two static model aircraft, a Curtiss P-36A Hawk and a P-40B Warhawk, that are now displayed outside of the 15th Wing Headquarters building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 21:54
    Photo ID: 6869526
    VIRIN: 210928-F-JA727-0064
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New heritage statics "land" at 15th Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    heritage
    Hickam
    aircraft
    15th Wing
    P-40B
    P-36A

