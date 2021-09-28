Master Sgt. Michael Depue, 15th Maintenance Squadron maintenance flight chief, operates a 10K forklift to lift a crate from a shipment vehicle at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2021. The containers held two static model aircraft, a Curtiss P-36A Hawk and a P-40B Warhawk, that are now displayed outside of the 15th Wing Headquarters building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

