Roger Jarman and Gino Galvez, civilian contractors, guide Master Sgt. Michael Depue, 15th Maintenance Squadron maintenance flight chief, as he relocates a half-scale model of a Curtiss P-36A Hawk at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. This aircraft was flown during the attack on Pearl Harbor by U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. Phillip Rasmussen, who received the Silver Star for his actions on Dec. 7, 1941. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

