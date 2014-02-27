Gino Galvez, civilian contractor, attaches a propeller to a half-scale model of a Curtiss P-36A Hawk at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. During the attack on Pearl Harbor, the P-36 was piloted by U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. Phillip Rasmussen, who survived and landed his heavily damaged aircraft containing 500 bullet holes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

