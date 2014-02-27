A half-scale model of a Curtiss P-36A Hawk rests in front of the 15th Wing Headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. The model represents the aircraft piloted by U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. Phillip Rasmussen, who shot down one enemy aircraft and landed his P-36 without brakes, rudder or tailwheel during the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2014 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 21:54 Photo ID: 6869528 VIRIN: 210928-F-JA727-0088 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.53 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New heritage statics "lands" at 15th Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.