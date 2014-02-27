A half-scale model of a Curtiss P-36A Hawk rests in front of the 15th Wing Headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. The model represents the aircraft piloted by U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. Phillip Rasmussen, who shot down one enemy aircraft and landed his P-36 without brakes, rudder or tailwheel during the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2014
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 21:54
|Photo ID:
|6869528
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-JA727-0088
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New heritage statics "lands" at 15th Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT