A half-scale model of a P-40B Warhawk arrives in front of the 15th Wing headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Sept. 29, 2021. The P-40B Warhawk represents the aircraft piloted by U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. George S. Welch, who shot down four enemy aircraft during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

