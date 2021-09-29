Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New heritage statics "land" at 15th Wing [Image 8 of 8]

    New heritage statics &quot;land&quot; at 15th Wing

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A half-scale model of a P-40B Warhawk arrives in front of the 15th Wing headquarters building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Sept. 29, 2021. The P-40B Warhawk represents the aircraft piloted by U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. George S. Welch, who shot down four enemy aircraft during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 21:55
    Photo ID: 6869538
    VIRIN: 210929-F-RE693-0098
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New heritage statics "land" at 15th Wing [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;land&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;lands&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;land&quot; at 15th Wing
    New heritage statics &quot;land&quot; at 15th Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    heritage
    Hickam
    aircraft
    15th Wing
    P-40B
    P-36A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT