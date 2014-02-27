Gino Galvez, civilian contractor, checks the wing of a half-scale model P-40B Warhawk at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. The model is displayed outside of the 15th Wing Headquarters building and has ties to the 15th Pursuit Group that existed in the 1940s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2014
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 21:54
|Photo ID:
|6869529
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-JA727-0090
|Resolution:
|6931x4525
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New heritage statics "lands" at 15th Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS
