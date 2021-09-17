PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event

U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Michael Handel, 15th Maintenance Group documentation apprentice, participates in Pacific Air Forces’ cake cutting ceremony during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. Handel joined the Air Force in 2021 and arrived to his first duty station in Hawaii on Aug. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)
