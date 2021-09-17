U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Michael Handel, 15th Maintenance Group documentation apprentice, participates in Pacific Air Forces’ cake cutting ceremony during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. Handel joined the Air Force in 2021 and arrived to his first duty station in Hawaii on Aug. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 22:38 Photo ID: 6862691 VIRIN: 210917-F-IQ718-0225 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 916.54 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.