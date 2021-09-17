Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event [Image 8 of 11]

    PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Frederick Smith, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) historian, gives a presentation on Far East Air Forces (FEAF) and PACAF leaders during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. Prior to being named Pacific Air Forces on July 1, 1957, the Major Command was called Far East Air Forces as part of the Army Air Forces unit from June 7 1944 to 30 June 1957. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 22:38
    Photo ID: 6862688
    VIRIN: 210917-F-IQ718-0023
    Resolution: 7109x4568
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces

