Frederick Smith, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) historian, gives a presentation on Far East Air Forces (FEAF) and PACAF leaders during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. Prior to being named Pacific Air Forces on July 1, 1957, the Major Command was called Far East Air Forces as part of the Army Air Forces unit from June 7 1944 to 30 June 1957. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 22:38
|Photo ID:
|6862688
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-IQ718-0023
|Resolution:
|7109x4568
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT